Morgan Stanley Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $47.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

