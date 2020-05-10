Morgan Stanley Raises Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $8.25

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.77. 14,722,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,581,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zynga by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,941 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.