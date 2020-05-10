Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,948 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

