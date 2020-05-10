Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,669,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,058,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

