Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

