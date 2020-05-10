Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,680. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $144.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.