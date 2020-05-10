Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,103,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,632,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.