Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 350,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,565. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.