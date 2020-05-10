Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 856,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,211. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.