Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 140,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $752.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

