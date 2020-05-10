Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 2,938,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,911. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.