Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 22.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.06. 825,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.