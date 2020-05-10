Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,481. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

