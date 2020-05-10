Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 324 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

