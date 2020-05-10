Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

MA traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

