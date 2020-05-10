Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371,222 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,463,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 312,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 156,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

