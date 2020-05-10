Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 526 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 2,438,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

