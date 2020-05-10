Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 590 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

ENB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. 5,745,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

