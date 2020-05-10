MSB Financial Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.
MSBF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MSB Financial has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.68.
About MSB Financial
