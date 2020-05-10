MSB Financial Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

MSBF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MSB Financial has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Get MSB Financial alerts:

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.