MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEDS. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MultiCell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

MEDS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 28,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,715. MultiCell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 212.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. Analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MultiCell Technologies (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.