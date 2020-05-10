National Express Group (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.13) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 425 ($5.59). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Express Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 398 ($5.24).

NEX traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.91). 4,073,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

