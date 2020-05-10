Needham & Company LLC Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $170.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 90.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,029.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

