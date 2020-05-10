Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAXN. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $15.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,871.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,436,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

