New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE NJR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.31. 596,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,031. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

