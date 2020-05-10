NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,050 ($92.74) to GBX 5,570 ($73.27) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,686.83 ($74.81).

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 239 ($3.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,882 ($64.22). 768,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,323 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,104.10. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

