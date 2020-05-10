NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.78-15.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.28-11.28 billion.NINTENDO LTD/ADR also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 15.78-15.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 956,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $55.92.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

