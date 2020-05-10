North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Up 13.2%

North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41, 457 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNWWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of North West from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on North West from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

