Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. 198,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

