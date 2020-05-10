Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $204,141.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Zebpay, Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WazirX, BITBOX, Koinex, CoinBene, Huobi, Bitbns, Bitrue, IDEX, Upbit, Zebpay, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

