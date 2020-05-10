Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd comprises 9.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

