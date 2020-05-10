Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.84 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 14,001,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,111. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

In other Ocwen Financial news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

