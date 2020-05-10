Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Oil States International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OIS. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 1,497,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

