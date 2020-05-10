One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Trading 7.4% Higher

One Step Vending Corp (OTCMKTS:KOSK) shares rose 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,034,032 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,079,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

