Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 1,307,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,186. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $474,668,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 572,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

