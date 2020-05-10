Oppenheimer Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $160.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $182.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,608 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $204,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

