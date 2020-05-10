Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

