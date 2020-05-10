Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Robert Jacob Shapiro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 54.37% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.