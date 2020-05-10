P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 168,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,934. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $660.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 297,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

