PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.49.
PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
