Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. 13,169,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

