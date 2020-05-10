Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 3.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. 13,169,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

