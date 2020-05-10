Peel Hunt Cuts McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON:MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,972. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

