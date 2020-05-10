Peel Hunt Cuts McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of LON:MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,972. McKay Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
McKay Securities Company Profile
