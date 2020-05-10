Peel Hunt Cuts McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.