Peel Hunt Cuts McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.
