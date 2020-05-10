Peel Hunt Lowers McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.
MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.12.
About McKay Securities
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.