Peel Hunt Lowers McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Price Target to GBX 210

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

MCKS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182.50 ($2.40). 172,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.12.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

