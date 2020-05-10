PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $105,177.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001151 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 144,227,994,558 coins and its circulating supply is 105,027,994,558 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Cryptohub and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

