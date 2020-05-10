Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $44.12

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $44.12. Peloton shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 21,714,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

