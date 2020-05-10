Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

