Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 218,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

