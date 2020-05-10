Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 513.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

