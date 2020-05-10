Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a market cap of $2,451.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00826548 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00274474 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

